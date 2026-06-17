Beloved K9 who helped capture bank robbery suspect dies unexpectedly

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its four-legged deputies after he died unexpectedly this week.

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According to the sheriff’s office, K9 Robbi was found unresponsive by his handler and was rushed to Sweetwater Animal Hospital. Veterinarians later determined the K9 died of natural causes.

Robbi joined the sheriff’s office in September 2023 and quickly became a valuable member of the agency’s K-9 unit. In February, Robbi was recognized for helping deputies capture a suspected bank robber.

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In a statement, the sheriff’s office described Robbi as a “consistent asset” to the department.

“This is not the final chapter anyone wanted for Robbi, but it will not erase the amazing story he helped write for our agency and our community,” the sheriff’s office said.

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