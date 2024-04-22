3, including Coweta County deputy, hospitalized after car crash

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Coweta County deputy.

It happened on Saturday.

GSP stated a Coweta County deputy was traveling north when the vehicle went through the intersection of Ga. 154 with Ga. 34. The emergency lights and siren were on and had a red light.

A 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling west on GA 34 in the right lane through the intersection with GA 154 and had a green light.

A 2012 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2012 Jeep Cherokee were stopped facing south in the left turn lane of GA 154 at the intersection with GA 34.

GSP said the deputy failed to yield while crossing the intersection. The front of the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe reportedly hit the patrol vehicle on its passenger side. The impact allegedly caused the deputy patrol vehicle and the Hyundai Santa Fe to travel north hitting the stopped Yamaha motorcycle and Jeep Cherokee.

The deputy, driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe and motorcyclist were taken to the hospital for medical treatment with unknown severity of injuries. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was not taken to the hospital. None of the drivers’ ages and identities were released.

