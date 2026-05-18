20-year-old charged with DUI after taking Georgia police on 108 mph chase

NEWNAN, Ga. — A 20-year-old faces multiple charges after being accused of driving under the influence and leading police on a more than 100 mph chase through part of Coweta County.

The Newnan Police Department said the situation hit the road when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on May 9, around 1:20 a.m. involving a white Ford Mustang.

The vehicle had been speeding “excessively,” going 60 to 70 mph in a 25 mph zone downtown.

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The driver, later identified as Carlos Garcia-Plazola, did not stop at a red light, causing police to try to pull him over.

Seeing the police vehicle’s blue lights and hearing its siren, Garcia-Plazola sped up and drove on the wrong side of the road to go around another vehicle in front of him.

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While driving toward Newnan High School, police said the pursuit hit up to 108 mph before turning onto a different road.

Eventually, police got Garcia-Plazola to a dead end and he was boxed in, where the man was held at gun point until he got out of his vehicle as instructed.

Police said they smelled alcohol on Garcia-Plazola as he got out of his car and he had bloodshot, red, watery eyes during the interaction.

He was read his Miranda rights and was asked if he’d been drinking and said he had three alcoholic beverages before driving his car.

Officers arrested Garcia-Plazola and took him to the Coweta County Jail.

At the jail, Garcia-Plazola took a breathalyzer test and his blood alcohol volume was recorded at 0.073.

“Mr. Garcia-Plazola is 20 years of age, his legal limit is 0.02. Mr. Garcia-Plazola also told other officers and myself that he ran due to his license being suspended,” the police report says.

Garcia-Plazola was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, failing to obey traffic devices and driving on the wrong side of the road.

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