  • Couple walking dog finds body near reservoir in Henry County

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives are questioning neighbors after a couple and their dog found a body near a reservoir in Henry County.

    Henry County Police Department confirmed with Channel 2 Action News a male victim's body was discovered in the wood line of Highland Drive at Highway 42 in Stockbridge Tuesday. 

    Investigators are on the scene, but no information is available regarding the cause of death or if there was any foul play involved.

    Hear reaction from neighbors as police piece together the suspicious death, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple walking dog finds body near reservoir in Henry County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia Primary 2018: Channel 2 is your home for all-day election coverage

  • Headline Goes Here

    Medical examiner releases CDC researcher's cause of death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman had meth in car when she crashed into playground, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE real-time election results from hundreds of Georgia races