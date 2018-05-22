Couple walking dog finds body near reservoir in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives are questioning neighbors after a couple and their dog found a body near a reservoir in Henry County.
Henry County Police Department confirmed with Channel 2 Action News a male victim's body was discovered in the wood line of Highland Drive at Highway 42 in Stockbridge Tuesday.
Investigators are on the scene, but no information is available regarding the cause of death or if there was any foul play involved.
