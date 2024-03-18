Couple, dog survive plane crash in Georgia woods

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A couple is recovering after officials say they survived a plane crash.

Reidsville Fire Department officials said on Saturday afternoon, crews received reports of a plane crash in the area of Catherine Sanders Road and Old River Road.

When crews arrived, they worked with Tattnall County sheriff deputies to find the occupants.

After several hours of searching, officials said a couple was found in a heavy brush. Crews said there was also a dog with the couple who was not hurt.

The victims were taken to the hospital. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

In pictures shared by fire officials, a parachute was seen in the trees near the plane.

Crews found the plane Sunday morning in the woods after using a drone to search for the crash site.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

