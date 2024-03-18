Couple, dog survive plane crash in Georgia woods

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A couple is recovering after officials say they survived a plane crash.
Reidsville Fire Department officials said on Saturday afternoon, crews received reports of a plane crash in the area of Catherine Sanders Road and Old River Road.
When crews arrived, they worked with Tattnall County sheriff deputies to find the occupants.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
After several hours of searching, officials said a couple was found in a heavy brush. Crews said there was also a dog with the couple who was not hurt.
The victims were taken to the hospital. Their identities and conditions have not been released.
In pictures shared by fire officials, a parachute was seen in the trees near the plane.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro Atlanta real estate industry to see impact after changes in broker
- Police searching for ‘critically missing’ Atlanta teenager
- Jennifer Lopez cancels Atlanta tour stop at State Farm Arena
Crews found the plane Sunday morning in the woods after using a drone to search for the crash site.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group