Parents accused of keeping teen daughter locked in her room want bond

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A couple who are accused of holding their 18-year-old adopted daughter hostage in her room were in court for a bond hearing Wednesday.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was in the packed Pickens County courtroom when Neil and Janet Farrell faced a judge to ask for bond.
Police say the couple kept their teen daughter locked up for months at a time and made her use a bucket when she had to use the bathroom. The teen escaped in June, walked 13 miles and asked a stranger for help, police say.
Surveillance video from inside the teen's room was played in the courtroom as the Farrell's looked on.
Why some of the couple's friends and family say they deserve to be let free, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
