County services moving locations after historic courthouse burns

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Board of Commissioners approved $100,000 in emergency funding on Tuesday to relocate government operations after a fire destroyed the historic courthouse in Rome on Monday.

The funding was approved during a Tuesday night meeting where commissioners also recognized firefighters and county employees for their response to the blaze. The fire resulted in the partial collapse of the building’s more than century-old bell tower.

Channel 2’s Cory James was there as approximately 20 firefighters were honored at the board meeting for their response to the blaze.

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Rome/Floyd Fire Department Division Chief Clete Bonney, a 35-year veteran, was the first official to arrive at the scene. He noted that high winds forced crews to change their tactics as they tried to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

“We were getting 20-25 mile gusts,” Bonney said. “We ended up having to reposition trucks a couple times so we could get an advantage on it.”

The board also recognized the county’s fleet supervisor and fleet manager for their efforts to clear the building.

Floyd County Facilities Manager Ryan Davis said he and the supervisor rushed inside after smelling smoke to lead an evacuation.

“It was very chaotic,” Davis said. “From the time that we entered the building and called 911, the building was evacuated within two minutes.”

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Before the public meeting, commissioners met to discuss the investigation and the future of the site. Officials confirmed that contractors were working on copper gutters at the courthouse when the fire began on Monday.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the contractors are reportedly cooperating with authorities.

The Association of County Commissioners of Georgia is expected to provide guidance to local officials on how to proceed. A primary concern is the 85-foot bell tower, which partially collapsed during the fire.

County Manager Jamie McCord said the county must decide whether the remaining structure is safe to keep.

“We’ve got the large bell tower and it’s damaged to some extent but trying to determine if it’s structurally sound if it can be rebuilt maintained how you going to demo it cause it’s about 85 feet tall what’s left and that’s going to be a specialty demo if we have to take it down,” McCord said.

A structural engineer is scheduled to assess the building on Wednesday. The results of that assessment will determine if the remains of the bell tower can be rebuilt or if the county will need to move forward with a specialty demolition.

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