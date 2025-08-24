Cool weather pattern moving into North Georgia

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashely Kramlich is tracking a cold front moving into the area late Sunday night.
Kramlich said the dry air behind it will stick around all week, bringing in a “false fall.”
That means morning lows will drop to the 50s and 60s this week.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Here’s what to know heading into Sunday night and Monday morning:
- Few showers this evening
- Cold front moves in later tonight bringing in dry air for the week
- Cool, fall-like week ahead
- Next chance of rain comes in late week
