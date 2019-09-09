Convoy of Care: How you can help victims of Hurricane Dorian

ATLANTA - Our Convoy of Care is now underway to help gather donations for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.
Caring for Others held a news conference to announce it is activating the Convoy of Care with Channel 2 WSB-TV and our partners.
Collections will be accepted Wednesday, Sept. 11, and Thursday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Water, paper goods and hygiene products are just a few of the things you can donate to help those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Here is where you can donate:
WSB-TV Studios
1601 West Peachtree Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Georgia State Stadium (The former Turner Field)
755 Hank Aaron Dr. SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
Woodstock First Baptist Church
11905 GA-92
Woodstock, GA 30188
Caring for Others
3537 Browns Mill Road, SE
Atlanta, GA 30354
Officials say you can also help by booking a vacation to the 26 islands in the Bahamas that were not impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
"If you have a vacation planned, don't cancel, unless it was planned to Abaco or Grand Bahamas. Don't cancel ... we need the support of our economic engine which is tourism," said Astra Armbrister-Rolle, with Bahamas Consulate General Atlanta.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
