  • Convoy of Care: How you can help victims of Hurricane Dorian

    By: Courtney Martinez

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Our Convoy of Care is now underway to help gather donations for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.

    Caring for Others held a news conference to announce it is activating the Convoy of Care with Channel 2 WSB-TV and our partners.

    Collections will be accepted Wednesday, Sept. 11,  and Thursday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Water, paper goods and hygiene products are just a few of the things you can donate to help those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

    Here is where you can donate:

    WSB-TV Studios
    1601 West Peachtree Street NE
    Atlanta, GA 30309
     
    Georgia State Stadium (The former Turner Field)
    755 Hank Aaron Dr. SE
    Atlanta, GA 30315
     
    Woodstock First Baptist Church
    11905 GA-92
    Woodstock, GA 30188
     
    Caring for Others
    3537 Browns Mill Road, SE
    Atlanta, GA 30354

    Officials say you can also help by booking a vacation to the 26 islands in the Bahamas that were not impacted by Hurricane Dorian. 

    "If you have a vacation planned, don't cancel, unless it was planned to Abaco or Grand Bahamas. Don't cancel ... we need the support of our economic engine which is tourism," said Astra Armbrister-Rolle, with Bahamas Consulate General Atlanta.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories