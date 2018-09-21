Convoy of Care headed to Carolinas to deliver supplies to Florence victims

ATLANTA - Hours from now, a large part of our Convoy of Care will leave metro Atlanta to deliver supplies to hurricane victims in the Carolinas.
We are so thankful that many of you stepped up this week to donate water, diapers and cleaning supplies.
Eight of the 12 tractor-trailers are heading to South Carolina today.
We will take you along for the ride starting on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2 WSB-TV announced Friday that it is partnering with Caring for Others, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, News 95.5 AM750 WSB, B98.5, KISS 104.1 and 97.1 FM to help the flood-ravaged communities of the Carolinas.
The effort to collect and send bottled water, diapers and household cleaning supplies to the Carolinas began Monday morning and ran through Tuesday.
Other key partners in making this effort work who donated their services were:
- Atlanta Peach Movers
- Georgia Motor Trucking Association
- Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police
- National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
- Georgia Sheriff’s Association
“An incredible response from our viewers, listeners and readers met a critical need for Harvey storm victims last year,” said Condace Pressley, Director of Community Affairs for Channel 2. “Together, with support from our community partners across the state, we can make a difference and send help to those needing it most in the Carolinas.”
