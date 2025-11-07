‘Contraband cell phones:’ Drug trafficking network operating out of Georgia prison shut down

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ga. — Federal officials and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office worked together to stop what they call a major drug trafficking network from operating out of a state prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Jarvis Matthews, a convicted murderer who was already serving a life sentence without parole, was found guilty of orchestrating a multi-million-dollar drug trafficking and money laundering operation from inside Calhoun State Prison.

While imprisoned, Matthews used contraband cellphones to direct drug distribution activities in and around Atlanta. Justice officials said he worked with his fiancée, girlfriends, nephew and two adult sons in the operation.

In early 2022, FBI agents identified a social media account Matthews used for drug deals and conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine through his son, Charvis Harris.

“This case underscores the FBI’s commitment to dismantling transnational criminal organizations and holding accountable those who think they can operate beyond the reach of the law,” Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a statement.

The FBI’s investigation included a court-authorized wiretap and surveillance, leading to the apprehension of Matthews’s drug customers, according to USDOJ.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said testimony at trial revealed that Matthews was responsible for distributing multiple kilograms of drugs sourced internationally and laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“This case reflects the importance of strong partnerships between local, state and federal agencies,” Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “A task force officer from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office worked closely with our partnering agencies to help dismantle a major drug trafficking network that extended far beyond our county.”

The sheriff also said his agency remains committed to working with federal partners to stop dangerous criminals and keep drugs and violence off the streets.

“Matthews audaciously used contraband cell phones to run a drug trafficking operation from his state prison cell,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said.

USDOJ said Matthews was convicted after a five-day trial for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Matthews faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in federal prison, to be served consecutively to his current state sentence.

A sentencing hearing for the latest conviction has not yet been scheduled.

