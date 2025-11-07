Georgia kidnapping, rape suspect arrested in standoff near grocery store

CLAYTON, Ohio — A man wanted in south Georgia was arrested after a standoff near a grocery store in Ohio earlier this week.
Channel 2 Action News’ sister station, WHIO, was at the standoff on Tuesday.
William Woods was wanted out of Lowndes County for kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy, rape and a weapon charge, the Clayton, Ohio police department told WHIO.
The standoff was reported at a house across from a Meijer grocery store.
They reported that Woods was tased and treated by medics before being taken to jail, police said.
Details on what led up to Woods’ charges have not been released.
