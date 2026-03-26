Local

Construction worker falls more than 15 feet down large hole in downtown Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Construction worker rescued after falling more than 15 feet
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A construction worker spent 45 minutes stuck underground after he fell down a large hole on Thursday morning.

Atlanta firefighters responded to the scene along Trinity Ave in downtown Atlanta. Authorities told us before Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. that the worker slipped off his ladder and he dropped more than 15 feet.

The worker was alert and talking during the rescue. Firefighters and paramedics placed him on a stretcher as soon as he was out.

Atlanta Fire Department confirmed to Channel 2 that the worker injured his hip, lower back and arm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read