Construction worker falls more than 15 feet down large hole in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A construction worker spent 45 minutes stuck underground after he fell down a large hole on Thursday morning.

Atlanta firefighters responded to the scene along Trinity Ave in downtown Atlanta. Authorities told us before Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. that the worker slipped off his ladder and he dropped more than 15 feet.

The worker was alert and talking during the rescue. Firefighters and paramedics placed him on a stretcher as soon as he was out.

Atlanta Fire Department confirmed to Channel 2 that the worker injured his hip, lower back and arm.

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