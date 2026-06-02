Congressman David Scott Day: College Park honors late lawmaker

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The City of College Park is honoring a late longtime lawmaker.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, they declared June 27, 2026 as Congressman David Scott Day.

Scott was born on June 27, 1945. He passed away in April at the age of 80.

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His family gathered at the council meeting as city leaders read a proclamation.

The day honors Scott’s work in Congress, particularly his work advocating for education and health care and commitment to his district.

He represented Georgia’s 13th district since 2003.

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