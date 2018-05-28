  • Communities across metro honor the fallen with Memorial Day events

    ATLANTA - People across the metro are honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country as several ceremonies are underway this Memorial Day.

    In McDonough, a wreath was laid at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Heritage Park. 

    Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston watched on as an honor guard laid the wreath as Taps was played with a bagpipe. 

    The Barnesville police chief, Craig Cooper, was the keynote speaker for the event, who serves for four years as an aircraft repairman in the Army before joining law enforcement. 

    President Donald Trump has marked his second Memorial Day as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
    He's expected to make remarks before an audience in the nearby amphitheater.

    Before heading to the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, Trump said in a tweet that "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today."

    First lady Melania Trump tweeted her thanks to "all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

    Trump stood by Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before laying the wreath.

