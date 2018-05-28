0 Communities across metro honor the fallen with Memorial Day events

ATLANTA - People across the metro are honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country as several ceremonies are underway this Memorial Day.

In McDonough, a wreath was laid at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Heritage Park.

Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston watched on as an honor guard laid the wreath as Taps was played with a bagpipe.

Metro Atlanta remembers the fallen today. @DaveHWSB is LIVE at a wreath-laying ceremony in McDonough for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/vYzzLapdKp — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 28, 2018

The Barnesville police chief, Craig Cooper, was the keynote speaker for the event, who serves for four years as an aircraft repairman in the Army before joining law enforcement.

Events are currently underway across the metro. How our communities are honoring the fallen, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

President Donald Trump has marked his second Memorial Day as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

He's expected to make remarks before an audience in the nearby amphitheater.

Today, President Trump participated in a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to honor and remember our nations heroes for making the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/0HOUH1cFEx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2018

Before heading to the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, Trump said in a tweet that "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today."

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

First lady Melania Trump tweeted her thanks to "all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free. Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H6yhNQXyPg — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 28, 2018

Trump stood by Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before laying the wreath.

