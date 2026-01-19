College Football Playoff championship: Former Georgia high school players on Indiana, Miami rosters

MIAMI — A College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned Monday night. Undefeated No. 1 Indiana takes on No. 10 Miami, the last team who made it into the playoff.

The Hoosiers and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza are looking for their first national championship in football. The Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal want to complete the program’s return to national prominence.

Both rosters are full of talent from the Peach state. While not everyone will not see the field in Miami, here are the former Georgia high school players you can root for.

*players listed on team’s rosters as of 1/19/2026

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Indiana Hoosiers

Ryland Gandy, Buford High School Zacharey Smith, Hapeville Charter Academy Daniel Ndukwe, Arabia Mountain High School Quentin Clark, West Laurens High School Olubade Baker, Parkview High School Sam Lindsey, Parkview High School Mark Langston, Savannah Christian Solomon Vanhorse, Milton High School Holden Staes, Westminster School

Miami Hurricanes

Keelan Marion, Grayson High School CJ Daniels, Parkview High School Raul Aguirre Jr., Whitewater High School Ny Carr, Colquitt County High School Judd Anderson, Warner Robins High School Jack Nickel, Milton High School Luke Nickel, Milton High School Jaylin Alderman, Valdosta High School Kamal Bonner, Colquitt County High School Herbert Scroggins III, Benedictine Military School Tyler Rowe, Grayson High School Ralph Scroggins, Benedictine Military School

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group