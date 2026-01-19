Local

College Football Playoff championship: Former Georgia high school players on Indiana, Miami rosters

College Football Playoff National Championship: Head Coaches News Conference MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 18: The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy on display prior to the Head Coaches News Conference at JW Marriott Marquis Miami on January 18, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images) (Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

MIAMI — A College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned Monday night. Undefeated No. 1 Indiana takes on No. 10 Miami, the last team who made it into the playoff.

The Hoosiers and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza are looking for their first national championship in football. The Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal want to complete the program’s return to national prominence.

Both rosters are full of talent from the Peach state. While not everyone will not see the field in Miami, here are the former Georgia high school players you can root for.

*players listed on team’s rosters as of 1/19/2026

Indiana Hoosiers

  1. Ryland Gandy, Buford High School
  2. Zacharey Smith, Hapeville Charter Academy
  3. Daniel Ndukwe, Arabia Mountain High School
  4. Quentin Clark, West Laurens High School
  5. Olubade Baker, Parkview High School
  6. Sam Lindsey, Parkview High School
  7. Mark Langston, Savannah Christian
  8. Solomon Vanhorse, Milton High School
  9. Holden Staes, Westminster School

Miami Hurricanes

  1. Keelan Marion, Grayson High School
  2. CJ Daniels, Parkview High School
  3. Raul Aguirre Jr., Whitewater High School
  4. Ny Carr, Colquitt County High School
  5. Judd Anderson, Warner Robins High School
  6. Jack Nickel, Milton High School
  7. Luke Nickel, Milton High School
  8. Jaylin Alderman, Valdosta High School
  9. Kamal Bonner, Colquitt County High School
  10. Herbert Scroggins III, Benedictine Military School
  11. Tyler Rowe, Grayson High School
  12. Ralph Scroggins, Benedictine Military School

