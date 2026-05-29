Collapsed apartment ceiling fixed after Channel 2 contacts management

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother of three medically fragile children is thankful that two leaking holes in her hallway ceiling have been repaired, days after she reported the unhealthy and potentially dangerous situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I don’t know the possibility of what could happen with my kids with disabilities,” said parent Kiesha Wade.

On Thursday, Wade showed Channel 2’s Tom Regan her collapsed ceiling and soaked carpet. She said she first noticed one part of the ceiling leaking Monday night. She initially thought it was the result of heavy rains in recent days, but later the cause was a leaking HVAC unit in the apartment above her home.

She contacted management early Tuesday morning, when the first hole opened.

“I had already informed them about the first leak and the first hole. No one showed up. Wednesday morning, I woke up, and both holes had just completely fallen through, and now the first hole was even bigger,” said Wade.

She says the leaking water also short-circuited her ceiling smoke detector, putting her family at risk.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s just unbearable. I shouldn’t have to live like this. Nobody should have to live through this, especially when we are paying our rent,” said Wade.

Regan went to the leasing office to ask when the ceiling might be repaired. A woman said she would get back to him. The next morning, a crew showed up to repair the collapsed ceiling.

However, a new smoke detector hasn’t been installed, and Wade said her broken HVAC unit still hasn’t been fixed. She says she and her children have been living without air conditioning for weeks.

“Half of the job is done. At least the leak and the water is no longer coming into my apartment. It doesn’t make sense for you guys to have to come out here, for them to do their job,” said Wade.

Regan reached out to the leasing office again Friday for a comment and is waiting for a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group