Coldwell Banker Realty Cares Foundation donates $75,000 to Backpack Buddies

Thousands of Metro Atlanta children facing weekend hunger will receive nutritious meals thanks to a $75,000 donation from the Coldwell Banker Realty Cares Foundation to Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta.

The Foundation will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the nonprofit’s 2026 Starry Nights Gala to ensure no child goes hungry when school meals are unavailable.

The Coldwell Banker Realty Cares Foundation has been one of Backpack Buddies’ dedicated community partners, providing financial support while also volunteering as a Community Buddy. Their ongoing investment has helped expand the organization’s reach, enabling hundreds more children to receive weekend meals throughout Metro Atlanta.

As presenting sponsor of the 2026 Starry Nights Gala, Coldwell Banker Realty Cares Foundation will help bring together business leaders, community members, and philanthropic partners on Saturday, Aug. 29, to raise funds for Backpack Buddies’ year-round feeding program.

“We are deeply grateful for the Coldwell Banker Realty Cares Foundation’s strong commitment to our mission,” Denise Bjurholm, CEO of Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta, said in a press release. “Their generosity extends far beyond a sponsorship; it is an investment in the health, well-being, and future of children across our community. Because of partners like Coldwell Banker Realty Cares Foundation, we are able to reach more children than ever before and move closer to our vision of ensuring no child goes hungry over the weekend.”

The Foundation’s $75,000 investment will help provide thousands of weekend meals for children experiencing food insecurity, ensuring students return to school nourished, focused, and ready to succeed.

“We are proud to continue to give to Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta. Their work creates immediate impact while building a stronger future for our community,” Coldwell Banker Realty Atlanta Regional Vice President Sherry Noles said in the release. “We are honored to be a small part of their mission and celebrate the difference they make in the lives of local children and families.”

For more information about Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta, to purchase tickets for the Starry Nights Gala, or to learn how to get involved, visit backpackbuddiesatl.org/starrynightgala.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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