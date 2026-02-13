Young man shot in both legs outside Marietta business, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 20-year-old man is recovering after being shot late Thursday night, according to Marietta police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers were called to the 800 block of Powder Springs Street just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 12. When officers arrived, they found the young man suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs.

Police applied tourniquets at the scene before he was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. At this time, MPD says his injuries are not life-threatening.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say another person involved in the shooting left before officers arrived. Detectives spend several hours at the scene gathering evidence and working to piece together what happened.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Coltharp with the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5371. You can also submit tips anonymously via our app, or by contacting Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group