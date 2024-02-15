You can share your location with Kennesaw police in just 3 words with new program

KENNESAW, Ga. — A police department in Cobb County just launched new technology to help residents get a quicker response when calling 911.
The Kennesaw Police Dispatch Center will be using the ‘what3words’ platform.
This will allow the caller to give the dispatcher their exact location in three words.
The center will also use what’s called ‘Prepared live.’ That system lets residents text 911, just in case they can’t speak or talk.
The ‘what3words’ can be used for free by individuals via mobile app for iOS and Android.
