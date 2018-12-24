Woman killed, one injured in Cobb County house fire

Investigators want to know what sparked a house fire that killed a woman and left another with burns in Cobb County.
Firefighters told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that neighbors called 911 after seeing the flames. The 911 calls said that possibly two people were trapped inside the home.
The first crew of firefighters arrived in under five minutes to find the house engulfed in flames. They went around the backyard and found that one woman escaped.
She said a second woman was still trapped in the burning house. Firefighters found the second woman in a bedroom and pulled her out. The victim was rushed to the hospital but she later died from her injuries.
Cobb fire investigators are still looking into what started the fire. The victim's identity has not been released.
