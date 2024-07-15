Woman dies after suddenly losing control of her car, crashing on Cobb highway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One woman died after she lost control of her car and crashed with a truck and another car.

The crash happened Friday off Ga. 120 near Friendship Church Road in Cobb County. Charlotte Lott, a 43-year-old from Columbus, died in the crash.

Police said Lott was driving her 2020 Honda Accord eastbound on Ga. 120. Lott suddenly lost control and spun into the westbound lane. A truck driver had started to turn left. The Accord and Chevrolet Silverado hit each other.

The impact sent Lott’s car back in the other direction in front of a Lexus. Paramedics took Lott to the WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died.

The truck driver was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Lexus and a child who was sitting in the passenger seat were not injured.

Police have not said what caused Lott to lose control.

Anyone who may have additional information on the crash is asked to contact Cobb County PD at 770-499-3987.

