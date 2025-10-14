Woman charged with DUI after seriously injuring motorcyclist in Cobb County crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles ended with the DUI arrest of a 23-year-old woman.

The crash happened at approximately 11:32 PM on Sept. 26, involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles.

Terry Courtney, one of the motorcycle riders, was seriously injured, including a compound fracture to the right ankle and a suspected broken left ankle.

Upon arriving at the crash scene, officers saw the injuries and EMS crews transported all three riders to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for treatment. The other two motorcycle riders had minor injuries.

Kenia Zavala provided two breath samples, with the first indicating a breath alcohol content of 0.288 and the second a breath alcohol content of 0.233. Zavala was charged using the lower sample of 0.233.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Zavala, listing charges including DUI Less Safe Alcohol, DUI Per Se, Reckless Driving, and Serious Injury by Vehicle.

Zavala was medically cleared from the crash and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

