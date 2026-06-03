Woman accused of breaking into Cobb apartment, claimed it was hers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say a woman broke into an apartment in Cobb County and lived there without a lease.

The property owner says he got police involved when she refused to leave.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that she told them that she thought the apartment belonged to her.

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She said she filled out an application online, but the property owner said he never received an application and the unit was not for rent.

He told police that he has caught the same woman entering vacant units on his property before.

Ot Xayavongsa was arrested and faces charges that include burglary.

According to a Cobb County police report, investigators say officers discovered damage to doorframes leading into the apartment and four bags of personal belongings.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators say Xayavongsa admitted to using the water, but refused the victim’s commands to leave the unit.

Police say she had to be removed. It’s unclear how long she was living in the unit.

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