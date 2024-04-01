What would you do with the $1 billion Powerball jackpot? This is what some people told us

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion and lines are getting long at metro area convenience stores with people hoping to get a chance at the massive jackpot.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot went to Heby’s Shell station in Mableton, which is known for selling winning tickets.

“I’m trying to get some of this big money here,” Ralph Hill said.

If look up over the checkout counter at Heby’s, you can see all the winners that bought there over the years -- including a $116 million jackpot 14 years ago.

Antonio James knows about the reputation, too.

“This is the store that holds the record for winning numbers or stuff like that, and I want to be one of the winning ones,” James said.

James drove told Elliot that he drove from Atlanta to buy his ticket.

If he wins, he said he’ll spend his money on a big vacation. He also said he’d help out people in need.

“Is that kind of a bargain?” Elliot asked James.

“Hah! No, it’s not a bargain. It’s something I want to do, you know what I’m saying? Just help others and those who can’t help themselves,” James said.

Louise Thomas stopped by to buy 10 Powerball tickets.

She told Elliot that if she wins a billion dollars, she’ll quit her job -- well, maybe.

“Of course, pay off some debt and quit my job.

“Would you quit, though?” Elliot asked.

“No,” Thomas said.

Some players have set numbers they like to play. Others pick numbers that correspond to the ages of their grandchildren.

James looks for heavenly inspiration.

“I look to the sky. I just picture the numbers. I picture the numbers that I feel like should be the winning ticket,” James said.

