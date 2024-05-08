Video shows major car crash near the Battery caused by medical emergency

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new video shows a scary crash near the Battery that Cobb County police say was the result of a medical emergency.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was live on Windy Ridge Parkway where this happened.

Police told her that this was brought on by some kind of medical emergency.

It’s unclear exactly what kind of medical situation the driver was experiencing when he crashed through those barriers here along Windy Ridge Parkway.

A witness told Newell he knew something was terribly wrong, so he ran into the Battery looking for police.

“I’m going to get some lunch and I’m just seeing this truck hitting the fence and I’m like this is not even real,” Andy Arrieta said. “He hit the reverse came back and went forward again and kept destroying the property and I said something is off .”

Arrieta said he ran to the Battery looking for police after he recorded this video.

“I come out to the other side of the Battery and here’s the truck again ramming all the signs. I hope he gets the right attention the right medical attention,” Arrieta said.

Police said they didn’t know what type of medical emergency the man was suffering.

“Different types of medical emergencies can incapacitate people and prevent them from properly operating a motor vehicle,” Dr. Brainstetter, the chief medical officer of Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center said.

Branstetter said if you experience certain kinds of symptoms, pay attention.

“Certainly there are auras which are a sense that something’s going to happen and people with seizures have different sense of those maybe flashes of lights certain smells things of that nature,” Branstetter said. “Some people may have chest tightness that is behind the onset of a heart attack or troubling breathing so any of those where you think you’re having a medical emergency don’t wait go ahead and pull over to a safe space.”

Branstetter told Newell that he doesn’t know the exact number of situations like this that his team responds to, but he told her it is common.

He also said certain kinds of medications can make you drowsy and it’s imperative to talk to a doctor or pharmacist about the side effects.

Newell was told that two good Samaritans ran to help him when his truck came to a stop.

He was taken to the hospital.

