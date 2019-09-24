VIDEO: Police rescue man moments before train plows into car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police dashcam video is showing a dramatic rescue as Cobb County officers save a driver whose car got stuck on railroad tracks just seconds before a train plowed into a car near Overlook Parkway.
On the dashcam video, the arms can be seen coming down at the railroad crossing and officers can be heard yelling for the man to get out of the car.
The horn from the train can then be heard as it plows into the back of the car on the tracks.
