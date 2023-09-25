Victim in Cobb SWAT situation taken into custody after police realized they were searching for her

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a SWAT situation at a Cobb County apartment complex.

Marietta police told Channel 2 Action News at 12:53 a.m., officers received reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on Franklin Gateway.

According to the investigation, five people were inside the apartment when the gun was fired.

When officers arrived, two people exited the apartment and told police they feared for safety.

The three remaining occupants refused to surrender, prompting police to request SWAT to help negotiate their surrender.

Hours later, the three occupants, the owner of the apartment, a man and a woman, exited the apartment.

According to the investigation, at 8:30 p.m. that same night, the woman was involved in a hit-and-run.

Police said the person she hit followed her down the road until the woman stopped, got out of her car, and came into contact with the victim.

The victim told police the woman punched her in the face and pushed her before running into the woods.

Later that night, the woman was in a dispute with the man, who was determined to be the person who fired the gun inside the apartment. Police said they are in a relationship.

Authorities added that the woman was highly intoxicated during both incidents.

The identities of the individuals involved in both incidents have not been released.

The man and woman are both in custody and are facing multiple charges that have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

