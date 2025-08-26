Veterans memorial in Cobb County will cost more than twice the expected price

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Plans to build a veterans memorial in Cobb County are currently on hold due to a significant increase in project costs.

The Cobb County Memorial Foundation, responsible for raising funds for the project, now requires over $7 million to complete the memorial, up from the initial estimate of $2.5 to $3 million, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell has learned.

“$2.5 to $3 million at that time. Then, we had COVID, and now it’s $7.1 million,” said Donna Rowe, president of the Cobb County Memorial Foundation.

The project, approved in 2019, has yet to begin construction.

It is intended to honor veterans on more than three acres of land in Cobb County.

The county has already contributed $3 million to the project, and the foundation has raised an additional $1.5 million, but it’s still not enough.

Commissioner Erick Allen suggested reducing the scope of the memorial to fit the current budget, which would include only the tower and walls that recognize each of the military’s branches.

The foundation agreed to raise $25,000 a month and submit financial statements, but county officials have not received the statements for 2024.

Rowe mentioned that a commissioner from another district might reallocate $1 million from a park fund, pending approval at an upcoming meeting.

