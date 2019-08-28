TRAFFIC ALERT: Gushing water shuts down Cobb County road

A water main break flooded a Cobb County frontage road Wednesday morning and sent water into the air near I-75.
Interstate North Parkway is completely shut down at Cumberland Boulevard, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Cobb County crews are on scene working to address the spill.
Authorities are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
We'll have LIVE coverage as crews are working to reopen the road, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Before water to the main was shut off, the gushing water could be seen from the interstate, the Traffic Center reported.
🎼 Don't go chasing waterfalls...stick to the surface streets in Cobb that you are used to... 🎼— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) August 28, 2019
Water main break shuts down Interstate North Parkway at Cumberland Boulevard! #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/og90DNUf0y
This article was written by Chelsea Prince John Spink, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
