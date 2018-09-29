Smyrna police and fire departments responded to an accident on Windy Hill Road Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. The crash caused street closures for several hours.
All westbound lanes were closed at Village Parkway and traffic was redirected as the crash near Windy Hill and Reed Street was investigated.
Officials said a driver of a silver Lexus was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another driver involved is OK and was taken into questioning.
