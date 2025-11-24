Tourism means big bucks for Cobb, report confirms

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Travel & Tourism has released its 2024 Economic Impact Report, revealing that tourism generated a $2.5 billion economic impact in Cobb County last year.

According to the report, visitors spent $1.6 billion in Cobb County in 2024, supporting 18,274 jobs and generating $216.3 million in state and local tax revenue. This revenue provides significant value for residents, saving each Cobb household an average of $744 in taxes annually.

“Tourism continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Cobb County’s economic success,” said Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism.

The report, conducted by Tourism Economics, analyzes data from federal, state and local sources to measure the direct, indirect and induced impacts of visitor spending across key sectors, including lodging, food and beverage, recreation, retail, and transportation.

Visitor spending flows directly into local businesses and quickly recirculates through the community, strengthening public services, infrastructure, and quality of life.

Cobb County is home to iconic attractions such as Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, as well as festivals, parks and diverse culinary experiences, all contributing to its appeal as a tourist destination.

The findings of the report underscore the importance of tourism in driving economic vitality in Cobb County, benefiting both the local economy and residents.

