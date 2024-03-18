Thief breaks into Cobb home as homeowner sleeps, steals his beloved guitars, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a thief broke into a Cobb County home while the homeowner was asleep and stole more than $5,000 worth of guitars.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell talked to Justin Cochran, who lives on Hoods Fort Circle.

Cochran was asleep when someone broke into his home through an unlocked back door, tried to get rid of the evidence and took off with two of Cochran’s beloved guitars. Cochran is now offering a $1,000 reward for their safe return. Many of the instruments were gifts from Cochran’s family, including his late grandfather.

“They are worth more than their price tag so I would just like to have them back,” Cochran said.

Cochran said that when he woke up after the break-in, the home smelled like bleach and he saw bleach stains. He thinks the thief was trying to get rid of fingerprints.

Cochran said he can’t believe someone was in his house as he slept.

“It’s crazy to know people are walking around looking in your backdoors coming in,” Cochran said.

Security cameras were rolling as a man looked into several people’s homes in the area.

Cochran has hung up posters of the stolen guitars all over the neighborhood.

“We’re offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction or return of the property,” he said.

