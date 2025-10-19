Teen injured in Marietta shooting

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating a shooting where a teenager was injured.

According to Marietta police, a teenage boy was hit by gunfire Saturday evening at 585 Franklin Gateway SE.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They did not provide details on how serious the victim’s injuries are.

There is no suspect in custody at this time. Detectives were called in to take over the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group