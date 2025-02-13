Suspect arrested in death of teen who lost mom in shooting on 10th birthday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A father says he is relieved there has been an arrest in the shooting death of his teenage son.

“This whole incident has shattered my whole family,” Kenneth Collier Sr. told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Collier Sr. is still trying to process the shooting death of his 17-year-old son, Kenneth Collier Jr.

But he says news that police have arrested someone has him feeling relieved.

“They have made an arrest. We’re super, super excited about that. Definitely makes us feel a little bit better,” the older Collier said.

Jones actually interviewed Kenneth Collier Jr. after his mother, Tamika Trimble, was killed on his 10th birthday seven years ago.

“I was kind of upset about what happened and stuff,” the younger Collier told Jones at the time.

Seven years later, Cobb County police say Onri Crawford shot and killed the teen at the Residence at Riverside apartments on Riverside Parkway. The arrest warrant indicates Crawford engaged in a shootout with several people inside an apartment.

Kenneth Collier Sr. says he didn’t know about the shootout.

“I just know my son was the victim of a robbery,” he said.

Collier says too many young people have weapons and are too quick to pull the trigger. He says adults need to step up. “It just takes us stepping up making sure kids are doing the right thing. Instead of picking up a gun, find something else for them to pick up. Like skills.”

Crawford faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Collier Sr. says police are working to arrest others in this case. He is asking anyone with information about what happened to contact Cobb County police,

