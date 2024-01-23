Students speak out after pipes burst, continuous fire alarms at off-campus student housing in Cobb

KENNESAW, Ga. — Students are speaking out about problems at an off-campus apartment building in Kennesaw. They say some pipes burst but the fire alarms won’t stop going off.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at The Indy apartment complex where some students say they are now forced to make tough decisions about their living situation.

Several Kennesaw State University students say they are dealing with the same problem at The Indy, an apartment complex, off-campus.

“Our fire alarms go off a lot throughout the night. It’s like they do it on purpose. It’s like 1:30 a.m.,” resident Jada Okoro said.

Students say the alarms went off several times, last week.

“This particular night it went off and came back on about three or four more times,” said resident T’erra Grant.

Grant says management didn’t notify residents about the problem, until much later.

“They said oh a pipe burst, and they are getting a company to fix the sprinklers, and sorry for the noise,” Grant explained.

Grant is staying with her parents so she can rest and focus on studying.

“It’s expensive for one thing. Having to drive from Conyers to Kennesaw to pick her up because she can’t get any rest,” said T’erra’s father, William Grant.

“When you’re trying to call corporate it’s like a brush-off when you’re trying to talk to them,” T’erra’s mother, Juanita Grant said.

Residents say the fire alarms went off Monday night because another pipe burst.

Newell emailed and called management Tuesday afternoon but hasn’t heard back.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the same problem in 2023. Management told us the weather was to blame, but residents disagreed.

Okoro says she’s had enough. She is moving out.

“I had to pay $400 to break my lease to move out of here even though living conditions aren’t fair,” Okoro said.

