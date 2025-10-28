Stepson on the run after shooting stepfather, Marietta police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are searching for a man they say shot his stepfather on Monday evening.

Officers say they were called to an apartment complex on Ridge Run just before 6:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute.

While officers were on the way, they were advised that there were reports of gunfire.

Officers found a 58-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but his current condition is unclear.

Fharron Banks, 26, had left the scene before police arrived.

Police put out a BOLO for a black Nissan Rogue with license plate SLI6424.

Neither Banks nor the vehicle have been located.

Anyone who knows where he might be should call police or report it to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

