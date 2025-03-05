Some Cobb Co. parents uneasy about teacher being charged in family violence case

MARIETTA, Ga. — Some parents of students in Cobb County Schools are concerned that a teacher was recently charged with simple battery in a case that accuses him of family violence.

Thomas Wells is a teacher at Eastvalley Elementary School in Marietta.

He is also listed as the suspect in an arrest warrant out of Cherokee County.

Police say Wells pushed and grabbed his wife during a dispute.

It allegedly happened before she filed for divorce.

A temporary protective order Channel 2 obtained accuses Wells of being drunk and violent on different occasions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Some parents of children attending the school are feeling uneasy about having a teacher in the school who is charged with a crime that stems from a domestic dispute.

“I would have to tell the school, could y’all remove my child out of that classroom or the person from the school,” parent Justin Baker told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell. “Try to explore other options. Teaching might not be where you need to be at especially right now until you get your situation under control.”

Newell called Wells to get his side of the story, but her call went to voicemail.

The school district sent Channel 2 a statement that says in part, “We are aware of allegations about a staff member, which have nothing to do with students or our school. The legal process will determine the facts of a deeply personal and private situation, while we expect the highest level of professionalism from all of our team members.”

“I just don’t believe he should be teaching right now around kids at this moment,” Baker said.

The protective order requires Wells to undergo various assessments that involve alcohol and mental evaluations.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group