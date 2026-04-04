Six Flags White Water to hire 800 this season

MARIETTA, Ga. — Six Flags White Water in Marietta plans to hire 800 team members ahead of its opening on May 9.

Positions available at the park include lifeguards, food and beverage, security, park services, park operations and admissions.

Job seekers are urged to learn more and apply at jobs.sixflags.com.

The water park also will a offer hiring event April 4, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., onsite at 250 Cobb Parkway N in Marietta. Here, candidates can apply, interview and receive same-day job offers.

It also offers candidates and their parents a chance to learn more about the park’s operations and perks.

Six Flags also has an Accelerated Hiring process, an expedited online option for those who wish to apply and interview from their home or mobile device.

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