Officer-involved shooting shuts down busy Cobb County intersection

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A busy Cobb County intersection is shut down Friday morning due to an officer-involved shooting.

    The Cobb County Department of Transportation said that Akers Mill Road is closed between Powers Ferry Road and Cumberland Boulevard.

    Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man was firing shots in the parking lot of Walton on the Chattahoochee apartments at 664 Akers Mill Road.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the an officer fired shots during the incident.

