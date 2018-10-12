Officer-involved shooting shuts down busy Cobb County intersection

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A busy Cobb County intersection is shut down Friday morning due to an officer-involved shooting.
The Cobb County Department of Transportation said that Akers Mill Road is closed between Powers Ferry Road and Cumberland Boulevard.
Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man was firing shots in the parking lot of Walton on the Chattahoochee apartments at 664 Akers Mill Road.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the an officer fired shots during the incident.
Cobb PD confirms officer involved shooting on Akers Mill Rd. involving suspect who was firing at apartment complex. Road shutdown from Powers Ferry to Cumberland pic.twitter.com/DTW0Ygupvy— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 12, 2018
Akers Mill Rd shut down between Powers Ferry Rd and Cumberland Blvd #AVOID #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/xx0l0twmmR— Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) October 12, 2018
#BREAKINGNEWS 7:15a Cobb County: You’re seeing what I’m seeing up front @wsbradio #skycopter @wsbtv #captcam Akers Mill Rd shut down between Cumberland Blvd & Powers Ferry Rd with PD activity. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/yAzD2AbDGx— Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) October 12, 2018
