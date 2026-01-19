Seniors to learn cybersecurity tips in Cobb library program

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Seniors who want to learn how to keep safe online are encouraged to take part in a Cobb County Public Library program.

Seniors will learn about common online scams, including phishing, smishing and fake websites. Find out how these tactics work, how to spot red flags and how to protect your personal information online.

The program will take place 2 p.m. Saturday at Switzer Library.

Though the event is free, participants are required to register.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group