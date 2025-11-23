Search for missing man last seen near Dunwoody skate park

ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old man who was last seen four days ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kenny Darnell Jackson, 21, was last seen on Nov. 19 at Brook Run Skate Park in Dunwoody, according to police.

Officials said Jackson was wearing a light grey sweatshirt, grey joggers, and white/black shoes at the time of his disappearance. He was also carrying a black backpack and an additional pair of orange/white cleats.

TRENDING STORIES:







The 21-year-old has distinctive tattoos on his left arm, extending from his elbow to his wrist.

He is described as five feet and five inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

The APD said Jackson drives a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with a Georgia license plate CSG7675.

The Acworth Police Department has urged anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately or call Det. Guevara at 770-974-1232.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group