‘Right place, right time:’ Cobb officer’s swift actions help newborn take first breath

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — What began as a routine traffic stop quickly turned into a life-saving moment for one Cobb County police officer and a metro Atlanta family welcoming their newest member.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cobb County Police Department says Of. Desaussure was conducting an unrelated traffic stop on Feb. 12, when a driver rushed up asking for help. The man told the officer his wife was in active labor and they weren’t going to make it to the hospital.

Officer Desaussure immediately responded.

Within moments, he reached the vehicle, but the baby had already been delivered inside the car. The newborn was not breathing.

Without hesitation, Desaussure began performing chest compressions on the baby. After several compressions, the baby began to breathe.

Shortly afterward, crews with Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene and took both mother and baby to the hospital for further care.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say both have since been released and are doing well.

The Preston family later shared a photo with the police department following their release from the hospital and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the officer’s actions.

“As first responders, officers never know when or where they may be called upon to act,” the department said in a statement. “On this day, Officer Desaussure was in the right place at the right time.”

The department congratulated the Preston family on the birth of their child and wished them continued health and happiness.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group