Residents says their lives are in danger trying to turn in and out of their Smyrna neighborhood

SMYRNA, Ga. — People in one community say it is risky turning into and leaving their neighborhood because they don’t have a dedicated turn lane.

“It’s like Lord, please. Let today not be the day,” homeowner Roxy Lourido told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

She lives in the Brookside Manor Lane subdivision and says it’s a matter of life or death turning into and getting out of their community. Her neighbors agree.

“Oh yeah. It’s very dangerous. I’m afraid people are going to hit me all the time,” homeowner Elizabeth Hyer said.

Their community is hidden off Veteran’s Memorial Highway near Oakdale in Smyrna. Traffic is increasing on the highway.

“We’re standing right here and you can see all these cars are flying by,” homeowner Kirk Willabus said.

They say the problem is they have no dedicated turn lane to get into their neighborhood. So, when they slow down to turn in, drivers behind them on the highway ready to speed up become frustrated.

“We experience cars honking at us. Flashing their lights,” homeowner Kristen Anderson said.

Anderson got behind the wheel and showed Jones what they were dealing with. She explained how she turns on her right turn signal extra early to let drivers know she’s slowing down. Anderson says sometimes it doesn’t help.

“Look how all these cars behind me have to slow down again. I’m down to 11 mph. That’s ridiculous,” she says of the cars who follow closely because they’re ready to speed up.

They say the worst is when large trucks get behind them. “It can really end up bad for someone,” Willabus said.

“I think a turn lane would help a lot,” Hyer pointed out, along with several of her neighbors.

They say so would more signage and better lighting.

“They have no idea why we’re slowing down because you cannot see our subdivision,” Anderson mentioned.

Jones spoke with the county commission and councilmember for the area. He also talked to Smyrna city officials and GDOT.

All are trying to figure out how to resolve this issue, and who is responsible.

