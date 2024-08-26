Griffin residents forced to move after city inspector condemns Ava Park apartments

GRIFFIN, Ga. — It was moving day for the people of Ava Park apartments.

The city of Griffin condemned the apartment complex after complaints of mold, rodents, and other issues.

“I’m angry because it was like a short notice,” long-time resident Carolyn Rucker told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Rucker said she remembers when she first moved into the apartments.

“Groundhog Day, 1982,” Rucker said.

Now decades later, Rucker and her neighbors are out.

Last week, after the complex failed an inspection, the city inspector ordered everyone at the complex to leave.

Resident Clifford Hamilton broke down in tears on Monday. He said he started a petition months ago to help get repairs done.

“I know God orchestrated this. He let this happen to uncover a lot of stuff,” Hamilton told Washington.

Millennia Housing Management owns Ava Park apartments. The company was also linked to the infamous and now-demolished Forest Cove apartments in South Atlanta.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development banned Millennia from obtaining new Section 8 contracts.

However, some Ava Park residents said the City of Griffin needed to step in earlier.

In a lengthy statement to Channel 2 Action News, the City Manager Jessica O’ Connor wrote in part:

“In partnership with the community, the mission of the City of Griffin is to protect and enhance the quality of life for all citizens.”

“I am proud of our city employees, the Griffin Housing Authority, contractors, and local community advocates who continue to demand decent, safe, and sanitary housing for the residents of Ava Park Apartments.”

Millennia Housing Management placed the Ava Park apartments residents in temporary housing.

“It’s awful. I don’t like staying in a hotel,” Rucker explained.

Griffin city officials said the property will eventually be completely rehabilitated.HUD is expected to receive the inspection reports by Monday.

