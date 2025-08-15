Registration open for free grocery program at Powder Springs middle school

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Registration is open for a program providing free groceries to eligible families at Tapp Middle School in Powder Springs.

The program officially launched on Aug. 7, according to the City of Powder Springs.

The grocery program is a collaboration between the City of Powder Springs and Reflections of Trinity, offering free groceries to families who qualify based on specific criteria.

This initiative is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and aims to support families in need during the school year.

To qualify for the program, participants must be residents of Powder Springs or immediate family members of Tapp Middle School students.

Additionally, they must meet eligibility requirements such as receiving benefits from programs like free or reduced-price lunch, Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF), or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Families residing in low to moderate-income households as defined by federal guidelines are also eligible.

The grocery store is located at Tapp Middle School and provides a variety of groceries to supplement regular shopping needs. This initiative is part of a broader effort to address food insecurity in the community.

The grocery program at Tapp Middle School is expected to be a resource for families in Powder Springs, helping to alleviate food insecurity through community support and federal funding.

You can register for the program here.

