Bodycam video shows moments police detained alleged drunken pilot at Georgia airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah airport police have released video footage of the arrest of a Southwest Airlines pilot accused of attempting to fly while intoxicated in January.

Captain David Allsop was taken into custody at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

“I smell alcohol on his breath,” a TSA agent said in the video, prompting the involvement of law enforcement.

The incident began when Allsop arrived at the airport just before 6 a.m. and passed through security.

Allsop boarded the aircraft and started pre-flight checks with the first officer when officers arrived to remove him from the plane.

During the interaction with police, Allsop admitted to having a few light beers the night before, claiming it was at least 10 hours before.

Officers requested Allsop to perform field sobriety tests, which he initially refused, stating, “There’s no need.”

“I can smell it,” the officer said.

Bodycam footage shows Allsop eventually undergoing the tests, failing two out of three. He declined a blood draw to confirm his blood alcohol level.

“Even if I gave you blood, nothing would change,” Allsop said.

Southwest Airlines employees attempted to take custody of Allsop for their own drug and alcohol testing, but police refused, citing state law. Southwest Airlines cited legal and personnel issues for its request but did not provide further details.

Criminal charges against Allsop remain pending.

