Rangers first baseman from Marietta dedicates World Series win to mother battling brain cancer

PHOENIX — Marietta native and former Pope High School star Nathaniel Lowe is now a World Series champion. Lowe and the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday.

While he and his teammates poured the champagne, Lowe missed the one person he wanted to celebrate with the most: his mother Wendy.

Wendy Lowe is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for a brain cancer.

“If I’m not going to be there with you, this is the second best place I could be. So for you to sit at home and cheer for me, to give me this opportunity to become this guy, to become this athlete, to be this teammate,...it’s so special. And I’m so grateful,” Lowe said in a message to his mother during MLB on FOX postgame.

“I love you to the moon and back, and I’m so proud of you for getting through your first round of chemo radiation. I can’t wait to get home and see you.”

MLB on FOX reporter Tom Rinaldi spoke with Lowe and his brother, Josh, who plays for the Tampa Bay Rays, before the Rangers won the American League Championship Series.

The Lowe brothers told Rinaldi that Wendy was driving herself to the hospital one day when she started to have a seizure and pulled over. They ran several tests and diagnosed Wendy with glioblastoma.

“You think your parents are superhumans. When I found out my mom had brain cancer, it took its toil for a while,” Nathaniel Lowe said.

The Lowe family told Rinaldi that she has been responding well to treatments.

Nathaniel Lowe isn’t the only connection on the Rangers to win the World Series last night. Coweta County native Will Smith became the first player to win three consecutive World Series titles with three different teams. Texas first base coach Tim Hyers is from Newton County.

