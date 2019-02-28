Pothole-filled highway in Cobb County is like a roller coaster, drivers say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Potholes are a driver’s worst nightmare, and on some local roads – drivers say they just don’t end.
Some drivers in Cobb County tell Channel 2 Action News they are having to swerve in and out of traffic to avoid pothole after pothole.
One driver compared it to riding a roller coaster.
We are out driving on the roads to see just how bad it really is, for a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Drivers said they are fed up with the conditions on the highway between Florence and Poplar Springs roads.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) patched up some of the holes as a temporary fix, but the ride is rough.
