Popular restaurant at The Battery delays reopening after catching fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular restaurant at The Battery near Truist Park was set to reopen on Monday, but a fire is pushing it back.

Superica closed last week for “a little menu refresh” and initially announced their doors would be back open on Monday.

But Cobb County firefighters were called to the restaurant on Sunday night for a fire in the kitchen.

Officials say a sprinkler activated and stopped the fire from spreading outside of the kitchen.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos shared with Channel 2 Action News show fire crews with their ladders in the popular area and smoke inside the restaurant’s dining room.

The restaurant now says to “stay tuned” for when they will reopen to customers.

